NEBC Yukon Trackers had busy weekend on the road

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Trackers started the new year with a busy three-game weekend on the road.

For game one of the weekend series, the Trackers travelled to Leduc to take on the Roughnecks.

Throughout the first two periods, the game remained scoreless as neither team could send one into the net.

Despite being scoreless, both teams managed to pick up some penalties.

In the third, the play started to change as Logan Kimmie would net an unassisted goal at 7:58 remaining in the period making the score 1-0.

Then at 6:28 left in the frame, Justin Brownlee would make a goal with a feed from Chase London and Connor Kindrat, sending the score 2-0 over Leduc.

To top it off, at 5:17 left in the game, Logan Kimmie would make his second goal with a double assist from Devan Minard and Nick Loewen shutting out the Roughnecks 3-0.

Then on Saturday, the Trackers made their way to Beaumont to take on the Braves in game two of the series.

At 2:05 into the game, Markus Ruehl would score a goal with an assist by Tyler Turner making the score 1-0 for the Trackers. This would be the only goal made during the first frame.

At 7:44 into the second period, the Braves would tie up the score at one apiece.

Then with five seconds left in the frame, Devin Minard would break the tie with a feed from Nick Loewen making the score 2-1 at the end of the second.

In period three, things would get interesting as the Braves would score three goals early on in the period, making the score 4-2 over the Trackers.

Then at 5:56 remaining in the game, Markus Ruehl would score his second goal of the night with an assist by Tyler Turner making the score 4-3.

Then with 13 seconds left in the game, Nathan Brownlee would save the Trackers from being defeated by scoring a goal with a feed from Kurtis Lee, making the score tied at four apiece.

With the time running out, the game ended in a tie at 4-4.

On Sunday, the Trackers travelled to Edmonton to take on the SSAC Don Wheaton for game three of the weekend series.

At 4:57 into the first period, Devin Minard scored a goal with a feed from Owen Floriant and Tyler Turner making the score 1-0.

Then at 6:12 into the second frame, Kurtis Lee would make a goal with an assist by Owen Floriant sending the score 2-0 over Don Wheaton.

In the third period, there wasn’t much scoring going on, but there were some penalties handed out to both teams.

But then with 1:06 remaining in the game, Nathan Brownlee would send one into the net with an assist by Nick Loewen, finishing the game 3-0 over Don Wheaton.

Players and Coaches pick for the weekend include:

Game 1 Player pick: Landon Hatton / Coaches pick: Tyler Turner

Game 2 Player pick: Nathan Brownlee / Coaches pick: Markus Ruehl

Game 3 Player pick: Owen Floriant / Coaches pick: Landon Hatton with his third consecutive shutout

Up next, the Trackers are at home this Friday, January 11, as they take on the Lloydminster Blazers. Game time is 7:30 p.m. at the Pomeroy Sports Centre.