Fort St. John
Friday, February 1, 2019
The Northeast Midget BC Yukon Trackers in action. File Photo by Scott Brooks
Sports

NEBC Yukon Trackers in Calgary this weekend for IHA

Scott Brooks
CALGARY, A.B. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are taking a break this weekend from the NAHL as they participate in the International Hockey Academy Tournament in Calgary.

Last weekend, the Trackers were in Whitecourt for a two-game weekend series.

Both games played during last weekend’s series were very close.

On Saturday, January 19, game one ended in a tie of four apiece.

The next game, on Sunday, ended with a tie of 2-2.

Following the Tournament in Calgary, the Trackers will begin their road trip series on Friday, February 8 as they take on the St. Albert Blues. Game time is 8:45 p.m. at the CMM.

Then on February 9, the Trackers will be headed to Morinville to take on the Sturgeon Sting. Puck drop is 3:15 p.m.

The final game of the weekend series will be on Sunday, February 10 as they face the Maple Leaf Athletic Club at the Confederation Arena in Edmonton. Game time is 1:30 p.m.

Scott Brooks
