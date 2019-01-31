NEBC Yukon Trackers in Calgary this weekend for IHA

CALGARY, A.B. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are taking a break this weekend from the NAHL as they participate in the International Hockey Academy Tournament in Calgary.

Last weekend, the Trackers were in Whitecourt for a two-game weekend series.

Both games played during last weekend’s series were very close.

On Saturday, January 19, game one ended in a tie of four apiece.

The next game, on Sunday, ended with a tie of 2-2.

Following the Tournament in Calgary, the Trackers will begin their road trip series on Friday, February 8 as they take on the St. Albert Blues. Game time is 8:45 p.m. at the CMM.

Then on February 9, the Trackers will be headed to Morinville to take on the Sturgeon Sting. Puck drop is 3:15 p.m.

The final game of the weekend series will be on Sunday, February 10 as they face the Maple Leaf Athletic Club at the Confederation Arena in Edmonton. Game time is 1:30 p.m.