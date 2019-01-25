NEBC Yukon Trackers on the road this weekend to Whitecourt

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Trackers are on the road this weekend as they visit the Whitecourt TRAC Wolverines.

The last time these teams had met was at two home games in Fort St. John in early November.

In the first game, the Trackers beat the Wolverines 5-4 and then in game two the Trackers won that game 7-6.

Currently, in the Bouchier Division, the Trackers are still standing at a strong first place with 39 points, while this weekend’s opponents, the Wolverines, are sitting in last with 17 points.

Game one goes this Saturday, January 26, at 3:15 p.m. and game two takes place on Sunday, January 27, at 10:45 a.m. Both games are taking place in Whitecourt.