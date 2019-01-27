NEBC Yukon Trackers play game one of weekend series in Whitecourt

WHITECOURT, A.B. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Trackers have played game one of the weekend series with the TRAC Wolverines in Whitecourt on Saturday.

At 1:36 into the game, the Trackers were off to a good start as Kurtis Lee would score a goal with an assist by Logan Kimmie making the score 1-0.

Then with 9:57 left in the frame, the Wolverines would score one on the Trackers making the score tied at one apiece.

At 29 seconds into the second period, Owen Floriant would break the tie by scoring a goal with an assist by Markus Ruehl. This would make the score 2-1.

Then at 8:26 into the frame, the Wolverines would once again tie the score this time at two apiece.

With 32 seconds left in the frame, the Wolverines would take the lead by scoring on the Trackers making the score 3-2.

At 2:02 into the third, Connor Kindrat would tie the score by making an unassisted goal, setting the score at 3-3.

Then at 4:36 into the period, Chase London would also make an unassisted goal making the score 4-3 over the Wolverines.

But at 2:19 after the Trackers scored, the Wolverines would tie the score at four apiece.

Both teams would be unable to break the tie within the remaining 13 minutes of play.

The game would end tied at 4-4.

The Trackers will be facing the Wolverines once again tomorrow, Sunday, for game two of the weekend series in Whitecourt. Game time is 10:45 a.m.