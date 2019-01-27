-9.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home Sports NEBC Yukon Trackers play game one of weekend series in Whitecourt
Sports

NEBC Yukon Trackers play game one of weekend series in Whitecourt

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

WHITECOURT, A.B. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Trackers have played game one of the weekend series with the TRAC Wolverines in Whitecourt on Saturday.

At 1:36 into the game, the Trackers were off to a good start as Kurtis Lee would score a goal with an assist by Logan Kimmie making the score 1-0.

Then with 9:57 left in the frame, the Wolverines would score one on the Trackers making the score tied at one apiece.

- Advertisement -

At 29 seconds into the second period, Owen Floriant would break the tie by scoring a goal with an assist by Markus Ruehl. This would make the score 2-1.

Then at 8:26 into the frame, the Wolverines would once again tie the score this time at two apiece.

With 32 seconds left in the frame, the Wolverines would take the lead by scoring on the Trackers making the score 3-2.

At 2:02 into the third, Connor Kindrat would tie the score by making an unassisted goal, setting the score at 3-3.

Then at 4:36 into the period, Chase London would also make an unassisted goal making the score 4-3 over the Wolverines.

But at 2:19 after the Trackers scored, the Wolverines would tie the score at four apiece.

Both teams would be unable to break the tie within the remaining 13 minutes of play.

The game would end tied at 4-4.

The Trackers will be facing the Wolverines once again tomorrow, Sunday, for game two of the weekend series in Whitecourt. Game time is 10:45 a.m.

get the latest news in your inbox

Advertisement

Author

Scott Brooks
Previous articleHigway 97 closed near the Pine Pass
Next articleTrans Mountain pipeline work destroyed salmon habitat, scientist says

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Midget Predators hosted North Peace Eagles on Saturday

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - The Midget Northeast B.C. Midget Predators female hockey team was in Taylor on Saturday as they hosted...
Read more
Sports

Lots of NPSS Grizzlies Basketball action over the weekend

Samantha Stackhouse -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Senior girls played Caledonia in the first game on Friday night, winning 76-26, led...
Read more
Sports

Inconnu Swim Club participates at WinterFest in Grande Prairie

Norah Vogan -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - We had a great weekend with a big group of 28 Inconnu swimmers competing at...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Festival Plaza Structure design is another step closer

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Option A was picked by Council for the building materials and style of the Festival Plaza Structure.Option A was...

School District 60 receives Regional Performance Award for Youth Apprentices

Drilling forecast cut due to lower expectations for 2019 oilpatch spending

Snake Pit Road closed between Highway 2 and 49

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.