NEBC Yukon Trackers play game two of Weekend Series in Whitecourt
Sports

NEBC Yukon Trackers play game two of Weekend Series in Whitecourt

Scott Brooks
WHITECOURT, A.B. – The NorthEast B.C. Yukon Trackers played game two of the weekend series with the TRAC Wolverines in Whitecourt on Sunday.

In period one, it took most of the period for either team to score a goal.

Then with 1:34 left in the frame, Logan Kimmie scored a goal with a feed from Connor Kindrat and Kurtis Lee making the score 1-0 over the Wolverines.

At 7:25 into the second period, the Wolverines would score a goal making the score tied at one apiece.

Then at 5:03 remaining in the period, the Wolverines would go on to score their second goal making the score 2-1.

At 1:56 into period three, Nathan Brownlee would score a goal with assists by Justin Brownlee and Connor Brown, tying up the score at two apiece.

There were no more goals for the remainder of the game, resulting in a final tie of 2-2.

Currently, in the Bouchier Division, the Trackers are still at a strong first place standing with 41 points.

Current Bouchier Division Standings as of January 28. Source NAHL

Up next, the Trackers will be on the road February 8 as they take on the St. Albert Blues. Game time is 8:45 p.m. at the CMM.

