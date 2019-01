FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Trackers game that was scheduled for today, January 13, has been canceled.

Their opponents, the Grande Prairie Storm, could not make the game due to poor weather and road conditions.

A rescheduled game has yet to be announced.

Trackers scheduled game today at 1:30pm against GP has been canceled due to poor driving conditions:( — Trackers Official (@Trackerhockey) January 13, 2019