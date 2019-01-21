NEBC Yukon Trackers visited Peace River Royals on Sunday

PEACE RIVER, A.B. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Trackers were on the road Sunday as they visited the Peace River Royals.

The Royals had home advantage as they scored two goals within the first 4:23 of the game making the score 2-0 over the Trackers. These would be the only goals made during the first period.

At 4:52 in the second period, Nick Loewen would score a goal for the Trackers with assists by Owen Floriant and Jaydon Viens making the score 2-1 under the Royals.

Then just at the buzzer, Logan Kimmie made an unassisted goal making the score tied at two apiece as they headed into the third.

At 9:25 into the third frame, the Royals would break the tie by scoring a goal on the Trackers making the score 3-2.

Then at 5:36 remaining, the Royals would score another goal making the lead 4-2 over the Trackers.

The Trackers were not defeated as, at 2:27 left in the period, Connor Kindrat would make an unassisted goal making the score 4-3.

Then with 1:32 left in the game, Kurtis Lee would score a goal with assists from Nick Loewen and Tyler Turner.

As the time expired, the game would end in a 4-4 tie.

Currently, the Trackers are standing at a strong first place in the Bouchier Division.

Up next, the Trackers are off to Whitecourt on Sunday, January 27, as they take on the TRAC Wolverines. Game time is 3:15.