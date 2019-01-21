-13.5 C
Fort St. John
Monday, January 21, 2019
The NEBC Midget Yukon Trackers visited the Peace River Royals on Sunday, January 20. File Photo by Scott Brooks
NEBC Yukon Trackers visited Peace River Royals on Sunday

Scott Brooks
PEACE RIVER, A.B. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Trackers were on the road Sunday as they visited the Peace River Royals.

The Royals had home advantage as they scored two goals within the first 4:23 of the game making the score 2-0 over the Trackers. These would be the only goals made during the first period.

At 4:52 in the second period, Nick Loewen would score a goal for the Trackers with assists by Owen Floriant and Jaydon Viens making the score 2-1 under the Royals.

Then just at the buzzer, Logan Kimmie made an unassisted goal making the score tied at two apiece as they headed into the third.

At 9:25 into the third frame, the Royals would break the tie by scoring a goal on the Trackers making the score 3-2.

Then at 5:36 remaining, the Royals would score another goal making the lead 4-2 over the Trackers.

The Trackers were not defeated as, at 2:27 left in the period, Connor Kindrat would make an unassisted goal making the score 4-3.

Then with 1:32 left in the game, Kurtis Lee would score a goal with assists from Nick Loewen and Tyler Turner.

As the time expired, the game would end in a 4-4 tie.

Currently, the Trackers are standing at a strong first place in the Bouchier Division.

Current Bouchier Division Standings as of January 21. Source NAHL

Up next, the Trackers are off to Whitecourt on Sunday, January 27, as they take on the TRAC Wolverines. Game time is 3:15.

Scott Brooks
