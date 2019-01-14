NEBC Yukon Trackers win home game on Friday against Lloydminster Blazers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Trackers were home on Friday night as they hosted the Lloydminster Blazers.

It was a good first period for the Trackers as they managed to take a strong lead.

At 9:07 left in the period, Nathan Brownlee shot the puck into the Blazers net with a feed from Noah Lang and Kurtis Lee making the score 1-0.

- Advertisement -

Then at 3:40 remaining of the period, Justin Brownlee would score a goal with an assist by Nathan Brownlee making it a 2-0 lead.

Then with 48 seconds left in the first, Logan Kimmie would send one into the net with an assist by Noah Lang sending the score 3-0 over the Blazers.

In period two, the Trackers would continue their winning streak.

At 4:49 into the period, in a power play, Connor Kindrat would score a goal with a double assist from Duncan Ross and Kurtis Lee setting the score at a four-point lead over the Blazers.

Then with 4:39 left in the frame, in a power play situation, Chase London sent one into the net with a feed from Owen Floriant and Duncan Ross making the score 5-0.

In period three, there were no more goals but a number of penalties were handed out to both teams for various infractions. Six penalties were given to each team during the third frame.

Regardless of the high amount of penalties, the trackers managed to win the game 5-0 over Lloydminster.

On Sunday, the Trackers were scheduled to have another home game as they were to host the Grande Prairie Storm but that game was cancelled due to poor road conditions. A rescheduled date has yet to be announced.

Up next, the Trackers hit the road to Peace River to take on the Royals on January 20. Game time is 12:15 p.m. at the Baytex Energy Centre.