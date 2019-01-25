0.8 C
Fort St. John
Friday, January 25, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home News New Outdoor Lights for Kin Park Ice Rink
News

New Outdoor Lights for Kin Park Ice Rink

Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- New LED lights have been installed at the Kin Park Outdoor Ice Rink.

This was a two-fold project said Ryan Harvey, Communications Coordinator, City of Fort St. John. The change was “to reduce our energy consumption by changing to LED lights while improving the quality of light which improves user experience and safety.”

As the rink was set up with lights previous the approximate cost of the project was $3,000

- Advertisement -

The lights at the rink are set to run at the same time as the streetlights and Harvey asked users of the rink be respectful of nearby residents.

The City says on their FB Post their outdoor ice surfaces are in excellent shape and with new lights, this will give you more time to get out and skate.

 

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Advertisement
Previous articleIndian Act to blame for pipeline gridlock in northern B.C.: federal minister
Next articleRCMP seek help identifying a transport truck

RECENT STORIES

News

The City will choose the next design steps for the Festival Plaza

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The upcoming City Council meeting on Monday, January 28th, 2019, Council will choose the next...
Read more
News

Beaverlodge RCMP seek public assistance to locate missing youth

Scott Brooks -
WEMBLEY, A.B. - Beaverlodge RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating 16 year old Madison Dugray. Madison was...
Read more
News

Three Arrested in Drug Bust on January 22

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - A joint investigation between ALERT and Grande Prairie RCMP has resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine,...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Person: Update

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP would like to advise that Dakota Hughes has been located. He is safe and unharmed.Hughes was reported missing on January...

NEBC Yukon Trackers on the road this weekend to Whitecourt

RCMP seek help identifying a transport truck

New Outdoor Lights for Kin Park Ice Rink

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.