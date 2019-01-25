New Outdoor Lights for Kin Park Ice Rink

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- New LED lights have been installed at the Kin Park Outdoor Ice Rink.

This was a two-fold project said Ryan Harvey, Communications Coordinator, City of Fort St. John. The change was “to reduce our energy consumption by changing to LED lights while improving the quality of light which improves user experience and safety.”

As the rink was set up with lights previous the approximate cost of the project was $3,000

- Advertisement -

The lights at the rink are set to run at the same time as the streetlights and Harvey asked users of the rink be respectful of nearby residents.

The City says on their FB Post their outdoor ice surfaces are in excellent shape and with new lights, this will give you more time to get out and skate.