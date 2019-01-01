New Years baby born in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Northern Health is pleased to announce that Dawson Creek’s New Year’s Baby has arrived, and it’s a boy!

Baby Maverick Wells was born at Dawson Creek & District Hospital on January 1st at 3:35 a.m. to mom Bianca and dad Kris of Dawson Creek – weighing in at seven pounds, 10 ounces.

The newest member of the Wells family has three older brothers to welcome him to the world.

The first baby born in the Northern Health region was also a boy, delivered at Bulkley Valley District Hospital in Smithers, at 1:01 a.m. More information can be found here.

The first baby born in British Columbia in 2019 was delivered at Fraser Health’s Royal Columbian Hospital, at 12:01 a.m. today