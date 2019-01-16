-18.3 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, January 16, 2019
File Photo
News

North Peace Historical Society to hold AGM in February

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Historical Society is holding their Annual General Meeting in February.

Members of the general public are welcome to attend.

The meeting will feature a special presentation by Jim Little. A local surveyor, Jim also worked for the Ministry of the Environment. Turkey dinner will also be provided.

Tickets are $25.00 per person and are available at the Fort St. John North Peace Museum.

Tickets must be purchased in advance no later than February 13, 2019.

The North Peace Historical Society’s AGM is taking place on February 27, at 6:30 p.m., at the North Peace Museum.

For more information, you can call the Museum at 250-787-0430.

Scott Brooks
