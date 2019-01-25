4.5 C
Fort St. John
Friday, January 25, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
North Peace Minor Baseball logo
Home Sports North Peace Minor Baseball to hold AGM on January 30
Sports

North Peace Minor Baseball to hold AGM on January 30

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – North Peace Minor Baseball will be holding their Annual General Meeting on January 30.

This Meeting is open to the general public for those who may be interested in joining or learning more about the Club.

This meeting will also be an opportunity to discuss the upcoming 2019 season and to elect new Board Members.

- Advertisement -

The Club says they are always in need of Volunteers and encourage the public to come on out if you want to have a role. The positions to fill include:

  • President
  • Vice President
  • Secretary
  • Division directors
  • Umpire Director
  • Competitive Director

The North Peace Minor Baseball’s AGM will be taking place on January 30, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

For more information, you can visit the Club’s Facebook page.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleUBC Research, Environmental Impacts around oil and gas activity
Next articleMost British Columbians in good health according to Public Health Report

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Tickets now on sale for the 2019 Coy Cup

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Tickets are now on sale for the 2019 Coy Cup taking place on March...
Read more
Sports

Grizzlies Junior and Senior teams on the road this weekend

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Secondary School Grizzlies Junior and Senior basketball teams are on the...
Read more
Sports

8th Annual Crystal Cup taking place February 22 to 24

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It is now less than a month away until the 8th Annual Crystal Cup...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Peace Region continues to experience mild weather patterns

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Region was forecasted to experience milder than normal weather temperatures for this winter and this has been proven with...

BC Nurses and health employers ratify agreement under mandate

Tickets now on sale for the 2019 Coy Cup

Enerplus focuses $600 million budget on growing North Dakota oil production

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.