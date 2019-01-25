North Peace Minor Baseball to hold AGM on January 30

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – North Peace Minor Baseball will be holding their Annual General Meeting on January 30.

This Meeting is open to the general public for those who may be interested in joining or learning more about the Club.

This meeting will also be an opportunity to discuss the upcoming 2019 season and to elect new Board Members.

- Advertisement -

The Club says they are always in need of Volunteers and encourage the public to come on out if you want to have a role. The positions to fill include:

President

Vice President

Secretary

Division directors

Umpire Director

Competitive Director

The North Peace Minor Baseball’s AGM will be taking place on January 30, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

For more information, you can visit the Club’s Facebook page.