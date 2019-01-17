-20 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, January 17, 2019
Annual Kids' Open House at the North Peace Rod and Gun Club.
Sports

North Peace Rod and Gun Club to host Annual Kids’ Open House

Scott Brooks
CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. – The North Peace Rod and Gun Club is hosting their Annual Kids’ Open House on January 26.

This is an opportunity for the entire family to explore the Club and to have fun.

Activities for all ages include trap, .22 shoot, a digital shooting simulator, tobogganing, a bonfire, and much more.

There will also be a Youth Celebration of Hunting Contest open to Club Members 18 years of age and under. To enter, you must provide big game species harvested during the 2018 season for scoring.

The Annual Kids’ Open House is taking place on January 26, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the North Peace Rod and Gun Club.

For more information, you can visit the Club’s website.

