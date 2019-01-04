-8.3 C
Fort St. John
Friday, January 4, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home News Northeast B.C. unemployment rate has slight increase in December
News

Northeast B.C. unemployment rate has slight increase in December

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. saw a small increase in December.

The unemployment rate in December was 4.7 percent compared to 4.3 percent in November of 2018.  Even with the increase in the unemployment rate, the number of people working in the region increased to 40,300.

In 2018, the rate ranged from a low of 3.8 percent in January to a high of 7.9 in May.

Across Canada, the jobless rate was at its lowest level since Statistics Canada started measuring comparable data in January 1976.

Economists had expected the addition of 5,500 jobs in December and an unemployment rate of 5.7 percent, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon, but December ended with 5.6 percent and 9,300 new jobs.

In B.C. the unemployment rate remained lower than the national number at 4.1 percent, compared to 4.0 in November.

- Advertisement -

Author

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement
Previous articleFort St John RCMP reminds drivers not to use cell phones while driving
Next articlePrice of domestic stamps are rising as of January 14

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

Resource Coalition Convoy heading to Ottawa in February

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A coalition of grassroots pro resource groups are organizing a convoy from Western Canada and...
Read more
News

Killbillies in search of a place for practice

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Energetic City Roller Derby Association's Killbillies is looking for a place to practice. Kailey...
Read more
Canadian Press

Plunging Calgary office values linked to high oil and gas unemployment rate

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - A commercial realtor says a 32 percent decline in Calgary's downtown office building property assessment this...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Killbillies in search of a place for practice

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Energetic City Roller Derby Association's Killbillies is looking for a place to practice. Kailey Odermatt, Vice President of the...

Plunging Calgary office values linked to high oil and gas unemployment...

OGC says natural gas well located north of FSJ has been...

B.C. fuel up 4 cents, more hikes due as ‘bumpy’ year...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.