Northeast B.C. unemployment rate has slight increase in December

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. saw a small increase in December.

The unemployment rate in December was 4.7 percent compared to 4.3 percent in November of 2018. Even with the increase in the unemployment rate, the number of people working in the region increased to 40,300.

In 2018, the rate ranged from a low of 3.8 percent in January to a high of 7.9 in May.

Across Canada, the jobless rate was at its lowest level since Statistics Canada started measuring comparable data in January 1976.



Economists had expected the addition of 5,500 jobs in December and an unemployment rate of 5.7 percent, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon, but December ended with 5.6 percent and 9,300 new jobs.

In B.C. the unemployment rate remained lower than the national number at 4.1 percent, compared to 4.0 in November.