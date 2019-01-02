Northern BC sees changes in property values

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Assessment has released their report for the 2019 Property Assessments.

For Fort St. John, the assessment indicates that there was a 2.51 percent decrease in residential property values. The average residential property value currently sits at $319,000, compared to $326,000 in the Assessment from 2018.

Light industrial property values have also seen a decrease of 1.99 percent when compared to 2018 values.

Meanwhile, commercial property values, in Fort St. John, have grown by 2.38 percent when compared to the previous assessment.

In Taylor, there was a 0.77 percent decrease in residential property values.

Despite a slight decrease in residential values, the District saw a value increase in light industrial and commercial properties; 2.89 percent and 0.12 percent respectively.

Dawson Creek saw increases in all three property value types.

For residential, the City saw a small increase of 0.36 percent, an increase of 2.86 for industrial and a 1.02 percent increase for commercial property values.

Property assessments in this report reflect market values as of July 1, 2018.

Owners of more than 247,500 properties throughout Northern B.C. can expect to receive their 2019 assessment notices by mail.

Deputy Assessor, Jarret Krantz, is encouraging properties owners to contact B.C. Assessment if they feel there is an error in their property assessment.

“Property owners can find a lot of information on our website including answers to

many assessment-related questions, but those who feel that their property assessment

does not reflect market value as of July 1, 2018, or see incorrect information on their

notice, should contact B.C. Assessment as indicated on their notice as soon as possible in

January.”

For more information on property values in Northern B.C., you can visit the B.C. Assessment website.