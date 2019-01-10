-16.4 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, January 10, 2019
Northern Health's Intensive Case Management Team is providing help
News

Northern Health’s Intensive Case Management Team is providing help

Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In health care having a coordinated team can make a significant difference to a person’s life and health and the goal for the Intensive Case Management Team (ICMT) is to improve a client’s health and social functioning.

The ICMT works with people who struggle with both substance use and mental illness. The team is made up of Substance Use Specialists, Life Skill Workers and Nurses. By providing help navigating health and social services for their clients and case management, the ICMT is able to advocate with community services to provide quality care for their clients.

A recent story was shared by Northern Health about the success of a local FSJ resident Garry McPhee, his journey to abstinence, dignity, and independence with the help of the ICMT.

The story follows McPhee’s personal timeline from the point ICMT first made contact in June 2016. The story shares that McPhee was in a very dark place in his life, consumed with drinking which would cause a decline in his health and creating a cycle where McPhee was heavily relying on medical services in FSJ.

The team recognized it would take building trust with McPhee to be able to initiate the steps for him to build himself back up, by meeting with him regularly, whether at the hospital or on the street. Once trust was established and with McPhee’s participation, a patient-centred plan for quality of care was developed by the team.

The team met with Emergency Department Staff and even the Northern Centre of Hope Staff to give them support around working with McPhee. The ICMT encouraged McPhee to maintain his appointments in terms of health care services.

A collaboration was extended to McPhee’s family doctor and psychiatrist to make sure all care providers that would work directly with Mc Phee would ensure he was receiving the best care.

It was recognized there were significant changes for Mc Phee with the ICMT’s involvement by helping him apply for BC’s Persons with Disabilities program which gave him a more secure source of income.

Respect and dignity for McPhee were the ICMT’s goal to support him to make his own choices through the process.

July 2017, would be a turning point when McPhee’s brother passed away and he would then make the decision to go through detox and attend treatment which would change the course of his life.

The story goes on to share about McPhee’s life since finishing treatment and returning home to Fort St. John and to say his life has been a contrast to his old life.

Northern Health recognizes McPhee’s experiences are a testament to the support from the ICMT Staff and proof that this man’s courage and strength made a clear change in his life and how a coordinated care team can make a real change in someone’s life.

To read more about the story CLICK HERE 

