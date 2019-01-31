FORT NELSON, B.C. – Is hosting the Northern Lights Festival March 9th – 23rd, 2019, encouraging visitors to celebrate and experience the area with music to events that showcase the beauty and nature of Fort Nelson.

The Festival brings the entire community together and will offer a variety of experiences to share the beauty of the north such as snowmobiling, building snowmen and a visit to Liard Hot Springs.

The headliners for the festival are;

- Advertisement -

Bringing Canada’s Best Artists under the Northern Lights

The diverse selection of Canadian musical talent that will be featured at different venues around town will be a highlight of this event.

For a list of attending artists; CLICK HERE

Seed to Seal Harvest Experience

This Seed to Seal harvest experience is something that people come from all over the world to see. In the past, it has only been open to 16 people a week, for 6 weeks out of the year. This is a hands-on emersion into the making of Essential Oils, see how we use every part of the plant to create the only Northern Lights Oil on the planet.

Ice Sculpting

Six teams of internationally acclaimed Ice Carvers will be entering their sculptures, into this competition. A secondary ice carving event, with smaller entries, consisting of 12 competitors over the 1-day event.

The World’s Largest Snowman

The Guinness Book of World Records will be in attendance of the world’s largest snowman, estimated 130 ft tall, 45 ft wide at the base, complete with a scarf that’s over 100ft long!

The Fort Nelson Trappers Rendezvous

The annual event, in collaboration with the Northern Lights Festival, promises to be like no other ever seen in the small northern community. The community event started in 1961 by the Lions Club.

Northern Lights Canadian Open Sled Dog Championship

Downtown Fort Nelson, the race will take place on 50th Street, starting at the east end of town, racing along the road, out onto the Alaska Hwy, and back again.

First Nations Handgames Tournament

Handgames, a traditional Dene game of sport and skill, provides an opportunity for men and boys to practice and sharpen their abilities of detection, focus, and intuition, which benefits their traditional responsibilities to provide and protect.

For more information on the Northern Lights Festival; CLICK HERE