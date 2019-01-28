-9.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alberta premier Rachel Notley. Photo by Dave Cournoyer, Wikipedia creative commons
Home Canadian Press Notley encouraged by industry interest in building new Alberta refinery
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Notley encouraged by industry interest in building new Alberta refinery

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

CALGARY, A.B. – Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says her government has met with about a dozen companies about potentially building a new oil refinery.

Last month the province invited the industry to pitch a brand new refinery or an expansion of an existing one, as long as it uses Alberta-produced oil.

Notley said at the time it was too early to provide specifics on what the province might offer in any construction deal.

- Advertisement -

The deadline for submissions is February 8.

Notley told cabinet ministers in Calgary Monday that the demonstration of interest so far has been encouraging.

She says Albertans have been getting pennies on the dollar for their resources for far too long and something has to change.

“We know that more refining and upgrading adds value and creates jobs and it means that we’re able to deliver on the full potential of the resources that we own. We’re not going to let up,” Notley said.

She added that refining more Alberta oil in-province also acts as a buffer when there isn’t enough pipeline capacity to get Alberta crude to market, which leads to a price discount.

get the latest news in your inbox

Advertisement

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleTeam Tardi wins 2019 Canadian Junior Curling Championships
Next articleCoastal GasLink to host Regional Economic Summit Series

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Mexico, Iraq expected to fill Venezuelan oil gap ahead of Canada, analysts say

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Analysts say a lack of export pipeline capacity means Canada will not be able to boost shipments...
Read more
Canadian Press

Drilling forecast cut due to lower expectations for 2019 oilpatch spending

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - The Petroleum Services Association of Canada is cutting 1,000 wells from its 2019 drilling forecast due to...
Read more
News

Sloan provides update on naming of new Fort St John elementary school

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At a recent School District 60 Board Meeting, Superintendent Dave Sloan provided an update...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Festival Plaza Structure design is another step closer

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Option A was picked by Council for the building materials and style of the Festival Plaza Structure.Option A was...

School District 60 receives Regional Performance Award for Youth Apprentices

Drilling forecast cut due to lower expectations for 2019 oilpatch spending

Snake Pit Road closed between Highway 2 and 49

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.