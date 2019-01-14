2.4 C
Fort St. John
Monday, January 14, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
NPSS Senior Girls basketball team in Grande Prairie for the Pow Wow tournament. Source NPSS Athletics
NPSS Grizzlies basketball teams back in action at Grande Prairie
Sports

NPSS Grizzlies basketball teams back in action at Grande Prairie

Samantha Stackhouse
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – NPSS Grizzlies basketball teams were back in action this weekend after a well-deserved break over the holidays. The Senior teams were in Grande Prairie for the Pow Wow tournament hosted by GP Comp and the Junior teams were in Fort Nelson for an exhibition tournament.

Senior Girls started off strong with a 55-20 win over LaCrete JV on Friday night. On Saturday, they had a tight 55-51 win over Glenmary, which put them in the finals against PWA. The girls stepped up big offensively and defensively during the championship game and battled to a 53-37 win. Team captain Alexis Ziebart was chosen as the tournament MVP while Maria Giesbrecht was selected as a tournament All-Star. Congrats ladies!
 
Senior Boys started with an 81-56 win over High Level on Friday night. On Saturday, they lost 92-82 to host team GP Comp, which put them against PWA to play for 3rd. With a competitive mindset, and lead by clutch performances from Liam Peterson, Mason Miranda and Michael McDermott, the boys took the win 84-77 to finish the weekend in 3rd place. Michael McDermott was named tournament All-Star. Congrats boys!

NPSS Grizzlies Senior Boys Basketball Team. Source NPSS Athletics

 
Junior Girls went undefeated in their first tournament of the season, with wins over Fort Nelson Senior Huskies and Chetwynd. The tournament provided a great opportunity for the team to put what they’ve been working on in practice into action. The girls were led by strong offensive performances from Bella Ziebart and Mykenzie Beech, while Jenna “Muscles” Miranda lead the team on defensive boards. The girls play at home this weekend in the Bert Bowes New Years Classic, with their first game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday at Bowes.

NPSS Grizzlies Junior Girls Basketball Team. Source NPSS Athletics

Junior Boys went undefeated in Fort Nelson against Fort Nelson Senior Huskies and their Alumni team. The Grizzlies had a slow start in their first game until Colton “Teddy Graham” Dyck got the things turned around before the end of the first half with some big threes to take a narrow lead at the half. The third quarter saw the bench keep the game close with some big minutes from George “Waluigi” Yanev, Tanner “The Muscle” Scriven and James “Mr. Nice Guy” Troyer. Finally, the Grizzlies were able to push the lead to twenty points in
the fourth quarter thanks to some big minutes from Gryphon “Fish” Talbot. In the second, the Grizzlies had a tough game against a skilled alumni team. Giving up a considerable amount of size in the post against a more mature team the “BigBrothers” Ethan “Big Chungess” Middleton and Parker “Big Parfait” Nielson battled all night long to grab rebounds and make shots difficult. Albert “The Tour Guide” Eisler and Manjoll “Mangie” Billing played big minutes when called upon to get the “Big Brothers” rest and keep the game close. After being down at the half Ryan “Biggie Smalls” Quigley, and Febriusa “Febreeze” Estavan, made big contributions defensively collapsing the zone and giving the post players support in the paint. Ultimately adjustments from Assistant Coach Gabe “Gonehairless” Gonzales and timely buckets from Triston “Boots” Stockall helped the Grizzlies to come away with a one-point win. The boys are in Prince George this coming weekend at DP Todd.
NPSS Grizzlies Junior Boys Basketball Team. Source NPSS Athletics

Up Next: The Senior teams have this weekend off, while the Jr Girls play at home and the Jr Boys head to Prince George.
Male Athlete of the Week: Gryphon “Fish” Talbot (Gr. 10, Jr Boys). Fish put up some big points when the team needed it the most. Leading by example, he was the driving force behind the offence all weekend. Congrats Fish!
Female Athlete of the Week: Jenna “Muscles” Miranda (Gr. 10, Jr Girls). Muscles’ unrelenting positive attitude, competitive mindset and defensive boards anchored the team throughout all 4 games of the tournament. Congrats Muscles!

Samantha Stackhouse
