NPSS Grizzlies Junior Girls Basketball Team. Source NPSS Athletics
Sports

NPSS Grizzlies Junior Basketball action this weekend

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School Grizzlies Junior Basketball teams have some action coming up for this weekend.

The Junior Girls are at home this weekend in the Bert Bowes New Years Classic, with their first game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday at Bert Bowes Middle School.

Last weekend, the Junior Girls went undefeated in their first tournament of the season, with wins over Fort Nelson Senior Huskies and Chetwynd.

The Junior Boys will be on the road this weekend as they travel to Prince George at DP Todd Secondary School.

Last weekend, Junior Boys went undefeated in Fort Nelson against Fort Nelson Senior Huskies and their Alumni team.

NPSS Grizzlies Junior Boys Basketball Team. Source NPSS Athletics

For updates on the Grizzlies, you can visit the NPSS Athletics website.

Scott Brooks
