NPSS Grizzlies Senior Girls Basketball team. Source NPSS Athletics
Sports

NPSS Grizzlies Senior Basketball teams to play in tournaments this weekend

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School Grizzlies Senior Basketball teams are on the road this weekend for tournaments.

The Senior Girls are off to Prince George this weekend to play in a tournament at Prince George Secondary School.

Last weekend, the girls were in a tournament first playing Caledonia. The Grizzlies beat Caledonia 76-26.

They then went on to face Prince George. After relying on some tight defence, the Senior Girls won 60-42 over Prince George.

In the Championship game, the team battled and never gave up until the last second of the game but ended up losing to Nechako Valley with a final score of 46-60.

The Senior Boys are off to Quesnel this weekend to play in a tournament at Correlieu Secondary School.

NPSS Grizzlies Senior Boys Basketball Team. Source NPSS Athletics

The boys were also in a tournament last weekend as they won over Kelly Road, loss to DP Todd, and beat Prince George, ending up in third place with bronze.

Scott Brooks
