-18.9 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home Energy News OGC introduces regulations to reduce methane in B.C. Oil and Gas industry
Energy NewsNews

OGC introduces regulations to reduce methane in B.C. Oil and Gas industry

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Oil and Gas Commission has introduced new regulations for methane.

The new regulations will come into effect on January 1, 2020. The Oil and Gas Commission says the new regulations will reduce methane emissions by 10.9 megatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent over a 10-year period. The OGC says that is equivalent to removing 390,000 cars off the road each year.

The regulations will focus on the primary sources of methane emissions that include pneumatic devices, equipment leaks, compressor seals, glycol dehydrators, storage tanks and surface casing vents.

- Advertisement -

The Province wants to reduce methane emissions by 45 percent by 2025. The Federal Government has a similar reduction target of 40 to 45 percent.

Maximilian Kniewasser, director of the B.C. clean economy program at the Pembina Institute, said the regulations do not live up to the B.C. climate plan. “While B.C.’s draft methane regulations are a step in the right direction, they represent a missed opportunity to ensure the oil and gas sector does its fair share — at low cost — to help achieve B.C.’s climate targets by curbing methane pollution. By leaving cost-effective emissions reductions on the table, the proposed methane regulations do not live up to the spirit of B.C.’s ambitious new climate plan, CleanBC.

Several environmental groups have said methane pollution is a problem in the Oil and Gas Industry in B.C. Their studies suggested in 2018 that 47 percent of active oil and gas wells in the study area were found to emit methane-rich plumes.

The information released by the OGC on Wednesday said the changes include enhancements to requirements for leak detection and repair, designed to ensure leaks are detected and repaired quickly. Additionally, the industry will be required to increase data management and reporting requirements to ensure transparent reporting of industry actions are under development.

For more information on the changes announced by the OGC, click here.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement
Previous articleAlberta crude oil curtailments remain unchanged despite price recovery

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Alberta crude oil curtailments remain unchanged despite price recovery

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Alberta Energy Minister Marg McCuaig-Boyd says the province is leaving its oil curtailment levels at 325,000...
Read more
News

North River Midstream is introduced to City Council

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presented themselves to City Council January 14th, 2019 as they purchased...
Read more
News

Local Youth Liason Officer Goes Back to School

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In September of 2018 the Fort St. John RCMP initiated a pilot project for a...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Canadian Press

Kinder Morgan Canada revenue for pared back assets climb, distributes windfall

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. says earnings from its significantly pared-back assets climbed 80 percent in the fourth quarter compared with a...

North Peace Historical Society to hold AGM in February

An Evening Under the Stars

Resource Coalition Convoy to Ottawa cancelled

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.