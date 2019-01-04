-8.3 C
Fort St. John
Friday, January 4, 2019
OGC says natural gas well located north of FSJ has been capped
News

OGC says natural gas well located north of FSJ has been capped

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Oil and Gas Commission says the natural gas well that blew-out, north of Fort St. John, has now been successfully capped.

Saguaro Resources experienced a natural gas well blow-out, on December 29, at a remote site approximately 180 kms north of Fort St. John.

The incident occurred at 10:15 p.m. (MST) on Dec. 29, 2018 and there were no injuries. The Commission opened its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) overnight and had dispatched two operations officers to the site.

All other wells on the site were shut in as a precaution and the site was evacuated.

An emergency response zone was established with roadblocks set up and air monitoring in place.

OGC says the well has since been capped on December 31, which concluded the incident.

However, the investigation continues and the company is fully cooperating with the Commission.

