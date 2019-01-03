-7.8 C
OGC to host meeting on dormant well sites
OGC to host meeting on dormant well sites

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Oil and Gas Commission is holding an information session for Landowners that have dormant well sites on their property.

The meeting is an opportunity for Landowners to learn about regulations being developed for cleanup of sites.

According to OGC, dormant sites are defined as wells and their associated operating areas, which for five or more years have not met a certain threshold of activity. This does not include orphan sites.

The meeting will also look at recent amendments to the Oil and Gas Activities Act.

The Dormant Sites Information Session is taking place Thursday, January 24, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at the B.C. Oil and Gas Commission office in Fort St. John.

For more information, you can call the OGC at 250-794-5200.

Scott Brooks
