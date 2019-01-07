-20.4 C
One charged after incident on Highway 43 near Crooked Creek
NewsRegional

One charged after incident on Highway 43 near Crooked Creek

Adam Reaburn
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – One person has been charged after an incident near Crooked Creek Alberta.

At approximately 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2018, a Grande Prairie RCMP member attempted to stop a stolen vehicle near Crooked Creek, Alta off Highway 43. A confrontation occurred between a lone male suspect and the officer which resulted in the discharge of a police weapon.

The suspect fled in the vehicle on to Highway 43. The suspect vehicle then rolled near Range Road 254A and Township 710. The suspect was later arrested with the assistance of Police Dog Services near the Greenview Golf Course.

The suspect was not injured as result of the confrontation but sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision.

No injuries were sustained by the involved officer or members of the public.

Gordon Randal Rawlyk (42) of Grande Prairie has been charged with the following offences:

  • Assault Police Officer with a weapon
  • Flight from police
  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (x2)
  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • Fraudulent concealment

Rawlyk was held for a bail hearing and released for a court appearance on Jan. 23, 2019 at Grande Prairie Provincial Court.

As this matter is now before the courts no further information will be provided.

