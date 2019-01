FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the temperatures dropping the Outdoor ice surfaces are open for public access.

The following ice surfaces are maintained by City Staff as long as weather permits;

– Kin Park (near Bert Ambrose Elementary)

– Mathews Park (Outdoor Skating Loop)

– Surerus Ball Diamonds (in the Parking Lot)

Outdoor rinks are unsupervised – skate at your own risk.

If you spot any damage or vandalism, call 3-1-1, or e-mail [email protected]