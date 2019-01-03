Peace Gallery North presents ‘Artists Choice’ art exhibit

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Flying Colours Artists’ Association is highlighting their ‘Artists Choice’ at the Peace Gallery North, opening night for the Exhibit is Friday, January 4th, 2019.

This Exhibit will feature approximately 15 artists showcasing their chosen work to create an eclectic and interesting display of varying mediums and styles. Most of the art being displayed is available for purchase and you will experience varying local art from Pottery to Watercolour.

Opening night starts at 7 pm and runs until 9 pm, there will be light refreshments and live entertainment. The ‘Artists Choice’ Exhibit runs until January 24th, 2019

The Flying Colours Artists’ Association is a diverse group of visual artists from the North Peace Region. The Association has been around for 10 years and is always welcoming new members, as the membership includes a diverse and interesting variety of media, subject, and style.

The organization aims to provide support and educational opportunities to their community of practicing artists through the sponsorship of adult art workshops, artists’ retreats and mentoring.

To find out more about the Flying Colours Artists Association CLICK HERE