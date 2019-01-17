-20 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, January 17, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home News Peace Holdings Inc - Seniors Housing Focus Group
News

Peace Holdings Inc – Seniors Housing Focus Group

Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Seniors Housing Focus Group is a free public event for those interested in the proposed Peace Holdings Seniors Housing Development in Fort St John.

This event is being hosted by Ron Brar and Terry Collier at the Seniors Centre in FSJ.

The presentation is an opportunity to receive feedback from the community as the hosts of the event express ‘your opinion matters to us, and to our project vision.’

- Advertisement -

The ‘Continuum of Seniors Housing Presentation’ PDF shares Peace Holdings Inc, initial plans to develop a housing facility for Seniors. Points of interest covered in the presentation are, the plan and proposed location of development, the reasons and concerns why the project is needed and the information gathering needed to know the type and style of residence which would be best suited to the area and for the Seniors needs.

The public’s feedback is encouraged for the company, in order to continue with their planning people can participate by filling out the ‘Design Consultation Survey.’

The focus group will take place at the Seniors Centre at 10908 100th Street

  • January 23rd, 2019 6 pm – 9 pm
  • January 24th, 2019 6 pm – 9 pm
  • January 25th, 8:30 am – 11:30 am

To register for this event CLICK HERE 

To view the Continuum of Seniors Housing Presentation CLICK HERE

To participate in the Design Consultation Survey CLICK HERE 

FB Event Page CLICK HERE

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Advertisement
Previous articleProvincial grants to boost rural communities
Next articleFort St. John Huskies to host Sexsmith Vipers on Friday

RECENT STORIES

News

Additional work to be performed on Taylor Bridge Tonight

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - Yellowhead Road and Bridge North Peace say additional work on the Taylor Bridge will be taking place...
Read more
News

Synergy – Project Management Event

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Synergy allows individuals in the community to learn and grow from one another using a...
Read more
News

Provincial grants to boost rural communities

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia is giving financial boosts to support rural communities throughout B.C. In the...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Sports

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers hitting the road to take on Peace...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are on the road this Sunday as they take on the Peace River...

Fort St. John Huskies to host Sexsmith Vipers on Friday

Peace Holdings Inc – Seniors Housing Focus Group

Provincial grants to boost rural communities

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.