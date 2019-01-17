Peace Holdings Inc – Seniors Housing Focus Group

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Seniors Housing Focus Group is a free public event for those interested in the proposed Peace Holdings Seniors Housing Development in Fort St John.

This event is being hosted by Ron Brar and Terry Collier at the Seniors Centre in FSJ.

The presentation is an opportunity to receive feedback from the community as the hosts of the event express ‘your opinion matters to us, and to our project vision.’

The ‘Continuum of Seniors Housing Presentation’ PDF shares Peace Holdings Inc, initial plans to develop a housing facility for Seniors. Points of interest covered in the presentation are, the plan and proposed location of development, the reasons and concerns why the project is needed and the information gathering needed to know the type and style of residence which would be best suited to the area and for the Seniors needs.

The public’s feedback is encouraged for the company, in order to continue with their planning people can participate by filling out the ‘Design Consultation Survey.’

The focus group will take place at the Seniors Centre at 10908 100th Street

January 23rd, 2019 6 pm – 9 pm

January 24th, 2019 6 pm – 9 pm

January 25th, 8:30 am – 11:30 am

