Peace Region continues to experience mild weather patterns

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Region was forecasted to experience milder than normal weather temperatures for this winter and this has been proven with the current trending weather pattern.

With the southwest wind off of the mountains, we are currently experiencing a Chinook, shared Meteorologist Brad Rousseau for the Weather Network. “down sloping winds are keeping your temps mild.”

It will continue to be mild through this weekend with Sundays temps trending to be a bit cooler Rousseau says at 0 to minus two.

Rousseau goes on to share that the current pattern shows that the upper atmosphere is helping dictate a general trend that has been alternating between mild and seasonal temperatures. Currently, there is a ridge which allows milder air to funnel in.

The pattern shows a lot of back and forth in temperatures going from a warm spell to then a period of typical seasonal; cold weather and then repeats itself. After this week the temperatures will trend back to the seasonal norm yet in February we will see the warmer temperatures return says, Rousseau.