4.5 C
Fort St. John
Friday, January 25, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home News Peace Region continues to experience mild weather patterns
News

Peace Region continues to experience mild weather patterns

Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Region was forecasted to experience milder than normal weather temperatures for this winter and this has been proven with the current trending weather pattern.

With the southwest wind off of the mountains, we are currently experiencing a Chinook, shared Meteorologist Brad Rousseau for the Weather Network. “down sloping winds are keeping your temps mild.”

It will continue to be mild through this weekend with Sundays temps trending to be a bit cooler Rousseau says at 0 to minus two.

- Advertisement -

Rousseau goes on to share that the current pattern shows that the upper atmosphere is helping dictate a general trend that has been alternating between mild and seasonal temperatures. Currently, there is a ridge which allows milder air to funnel in.

The pattern shows a lot of back and forth in temperatures going from a warm spell to then a period of typical seasonal; cold weather and then repeats itself. After this week the temperatures will trend back to the seasonal norm yet in February we will see the warmer temperatures return says, Rousseau.

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Advertisement
Previous articleBC Nurses and health employers ratify agreement under mandate
Next articleGrande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Person: Update

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

No sales tax, but Alberta premier says wait and see for detailed plan

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON, A.B. - Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she won't bring in a sales tax, a health premium or a...
Read more
News

Second Annual Peace Fusion Dance Showcase

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace Fusion Dance Company (PFDC) will be showcasing a repertoire of their dance numbers at their...
Read more
News

Fort St John RCMP seek public assistance in identifying debit card theft suspect

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect that allegedly...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Peace Region continues to experience mild weather patterns

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Region was forecasted to experience milder than normal weather temperatures for this winter and this has been proven with...

BC Nurses and health employers ratify agreement under mandate

Tickets now on sale for the 2019 Coy Cup

Enerplus focuses $600 million budget on growing North Dakota oil production

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.