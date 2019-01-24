Peace Regional RCMP seek public assistance to locate male on Canada wide warrant

PEACE RIVER, AB – RCMP are seeking information from the public to locate a male wanted on Canada wide warrants.

Steven Daniel Phair (27) of Peace River is wanted Canada wide on the following charges:

– Aggravated assault (x2)

– Possession of a weapon dangerous to public

– Fail to attend court

Phair is also facing four additional Criminal Code charges from a separate matter and is wanted Alberta wide on those charges.

Phair is described as follows:

– Caucasian male

– 5’11”, 170 lbs.

– Brown hair, green eyes

The public is asked not to approach Phair and instead call 9-1-1 if spotted.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Steven Daniel Phair, please contact the Peace Regional RCMP at 780-624-6611 or call your local police.