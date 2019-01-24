Peace Regional RCMP seek public assistance to locate male on Canada wide warrant

PEACE RIVER, AB – RCMP are seeking information from the public to locate a male wanted on Canada wide warrants.
Steven Daniel Phair (27) of Peace River is wanted Canada wide on the following charges:
- – Aggravated assault (x2)
- – Possession of a weapon dangerous to public
- – Fail to attend court
Phair is also facing four additional Criminal Code charges from a separate matter and is wanted Alberta wide on those charges.
Phair is described as follows:
- – Caucasian male
- – 5’11”, 170 lbs.
- – Brown hair, green eyes
The public is asked not to approach Phair and instead call 9-1-1 if spotted.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Steven Daniel Phair, please contact the Peace Regional RCMP at 780-624-6611 or call your local police.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.