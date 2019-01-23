Pedestrian Injured in Motor Vehicle Collision

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On January 22, 2019, at approximately 7:45 am the Fort St John RCMP received a report of a motor vehicle incident between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian at 86th St/85th Ave, Fort St John, BC.

The youth was crossing the street, westbound on 86th Street when he was struck by a white 2007 Chevrolet Silverado. The youth sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and was transported by EHS to the Fort St John Regional Hospital where he was later flown to Vancouver for further medical attention.

The driver of the pickup truck remained on scene and was cooperative with police.

The RCMP Traffic Reconstruction unit attended to assist in the investigation.

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dash camera footage of the collision to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.