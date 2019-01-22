Phase one of Asset Management presented to Taylor Council

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor Council was given a presentation on phase one of the District’s Asset Management at a recent Council meeting on January 21.

Urban Systems is the engineering consultants that helped to develop the District’s Asset Management Plan.

Discussions for creating the asset management plan had started pre-2014, with inventory taking place since then.

Kimberly Zackodnik and Jamie Adam of Urban Systems made the presentation to Council.

The presentation looked at the District’s current status in Asset Management and what steps will need to be taken in the future.

Adam says Asset Management is the combination of building or constructing, along with maintenance and operations of assets.

“It’s important to remember that asset management is actually the combination of building or constructing, but also, on the maintenance side, it’s also around maintenance and operations as well as rehabilitation or abandoning or disposal of some of the assets you already have. It’s not just “let’s just building something or just replace it,” it kind of looks at the whole picture.”

Adam also adds that asset management is part of the daily operations of the District.

“It actually is part of the daily operations and decision making, and it’s something that happens every day. It’s a living document or piece of information that’s constantly changing to have more information available.”

According to Zackodnik, the District currently has 114 million dollars in assets.

“We came up with 114 million dollars worth of assets that you guys currently own. About 42 percent in roads, and 46 in water.”

Zackodnik says they have looked at a projection of over 50 years for the life span of the current assets.

“We looked at a projection of over 50 years and, now, this isn’t realistic in a sense that you’re not going have these big swings in cost. It’s really hard to predict 50 years from now. This is based off those expected lifespans.”

From those projections, the District will be looking at spending 1.3 million dollars annually over the next 50 years, and for water, the District is looking at paying $800,000 annually over the next half a century.

Council feels the Asset Management report was well done.

Adam says this Asset Management work puts Taylor in a better position when it comes to applying for financial support.

“This whole Asset Management work that you are doing puts you in a better position to be able to access funding for grants because this is all now considered to be a prerequisite for when are applying for certain stuff.”

You can view the full Asset Management Presentation on the District of Taylor’s website.