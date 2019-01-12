Police Assistance Needed in Missing Person’s Investigation

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Prince George RCMP continue to investigate the disappearance of Robert Poulin.

On December 28, 2018, at approximately 9 p.m., the Prince George RCMP and the Prince George Fire Rescue Service responded to a report of a residential fire at 4416 Greenwood Street. While responding to this fire, Police located a 2004 Black Ford F150 pickup truck. This truck was determined to be related to the residence. The owner of the residence and the truck, Robert (Bob) Poulin, has not yet been located and Police consider his disappearance suspicious.

The Police are interested in speaking with anyone who may have information about Poulin’s truck on the days leading up to December 28, 2018. They are seeking the public’s assistance in locating any witnesses or vehicle dash camera footage that was obtained on the following dates:

December 27, 2018 from 5:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. between Chetwynd, B.C. and Fort St. John, B.C. During this time the police know that the truck had a white canopy on the back as shown in the photo below.

December 28, 2018 from 12:00 a.m. (midnight) to 9:00 p.m. between Fort St. John, B.C. and Prince George, B.C. During this time the vehicle no longer had the canopy attached as shown below.

If you have any information, please contact Cpl. Meghan Driscoll of the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).