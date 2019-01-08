Power outages experienced in Fort St John

UPDATE – B.C. Hydro says power has been restored as of 2:46 p.m. on January 8, 2019.

Bob Gammer, Northern Community Relations for B.C. Hydro, says an electrician is currently heading to the Fort St. John substation to investigate the cause of the outage.

“The cause is unknown at this point, but an electrician is going to the Fort St. John substation to investigate.”

For information on power outages, you can visit B.C. Hydro’s website.

Original story:

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A major part of Fort St. John is experiencing power outages this afternoon.

According to B.C. Hydro, it was reported that the power had gone out at 1:41 P.M.

The cause of the power outages is believed to be a Substation fault.

Areas affected include South of 115th AVE, North of 79th AVE, West of 78th ST, East of 108th ST.

It is estimated that 8957 customers are affected by the outage.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

For more information, you can visit B.C. Hydro’s website.