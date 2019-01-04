-8.3 C
Fort St. John
Friday, January 4, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Source Canada Post
Home News Price of domestic stamps are rising as of January 14
News

Price of domestic stamps are rising as of January 14

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

OTTAWA, O.N. – Canada Post says postage rates for domestic stamps are going to rise as of January 14, 2019.

The rate increase will include stamps purchased in a booklet, and coil or pane for domestic Lettermail items weighing 30 grams or less increasing to $0.90, up from $0.85.

Canada Post says the price of a single domestic stamp will increase to $1.05, up from $1.00.

While usage varies, Canada Post estimates the impact of the price increases to be less than a dollar a year for the average Canadian household and about $14 a year for the typical small business. Prices will also increase for mail to the U.S. and international destinations, and for domestic Registered Mail.

This is the first increase for letter mail since March 31, 2014.

- Advertisement -

Canada Post suggests Canadians can avoid the increase in rates by purchasing Permanent stamps at the current rate before the new rates take effect.

Under the federal regulatory process, Canada Post publicly proposed the increases in the Canada Gazette Part I in June of 2018.

For more information on rates, you can visit Canada Post’s website.

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleNortheast B.C. unemployment rate has slight increase in December
Next articleB.C. fuel up 4 cents, more hikes due as ‘bumpy’ year looms at pumps: expert

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

Resource Coalition Convoy heading to Ottawa in February

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A coalition of grassroots pro resource groups are organizing a convoy from Western Canada and...
Read more
News

Killbillies in search of a place for practice

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Energetic City Roller Derby Association's Killbillies is looking for a place to practice. Kailey...
Read more
Canadian Press

Plunging Calgary office values linked to high oil and gas unemployment rate

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - A commercial realtor says a 32 percent decline in Calgary's downtown office building property assessment this...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Killbillies in search of a place for practice

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Energetic City Roller Derby Association's Killbillies is looking for a place to practice. Kailey Odermatt, Vice President of the...

Plunging Calgary office values linked to high oil and gas unemployment...

OGC says natural gas well located north of FSJ has been...

B.C. fuel up 4 cents, more hikes due as ‘bumpy’ year...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.