Price of domestic stamps are rising as of January 14

OTTAWA, O.N. – Canada Post says postage rates for domestic stamps are going to rise as of January 14, 2019.

The rate increase will include stamps purchased in a booklet, and coil or pane for domestic Lettermail items weighing 30 grams or less increasing to $0.90, up from $0.85.

Canada Post says the price of a single domestic stamp will increase to $1.05, up from $1.00.

While usage varies, Canada Post estimates the impact of the price increases to be less than a dollar a year for the average Canadian household and about $14 a year for the typical small business. Prices will also increase for mail to the U.S. and international destinations, and for domestic Registered Mail.

This is the first increase for letter mail since March 31, 2014.

Canada Post suggests Canadians can avoid the increase in rates by purchasing Permanent stamps at the current rate before the new rates take effect.

Under the federal regulatory process, Canada Post publicly proposed the increases in the Canada Gazette Part I in June of 2018.

For more information on rates, you can visit Canada Post’s website.