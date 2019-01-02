5.2 C
Prince George RCMP seeking public's assistance in locating Robert Poulin
News

Prince George RCMP seeking public’s assistance in locating Robert Poulin

Tracy Teves
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – RCMP are currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating Robert Poulin from Prince George.

Poulin was last seen on December 28, 2018, at approximately 11 pm in Prince George.  He was driving his vehicle, a Black Ford F150, in the Hart area with his black poodle dog.  His vehicle was located in Prince George on December 28 and his vehicle may have been seen in Taylor, BC on the same day.

Poulin is described as;

  • Caucasian male
  • 54 years old
  • Short Brown Hair
  • Green Eyes
  • 6’2” and 188 lbs
  • Possibly wearing a blue winter jacket

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Robert, please contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

