The School District 60 board office.
News

Principals present Framework Overviews at School District 60 Committee of the Whole Meeting

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Principals from three local schools were at a recent School District 60 Committee of the Whole Meeting presenting their Framework Overviews.

A Framework Overview is a report that shows the progress of the school as to how well they are doing and future steps as to what they need to work on.

The Principals from the three local schools included Wade Hart, Bert Bowes Middle School; Melody Braun, UpperPine Elementary Junior Secondary School; and Nancy Maxfield; Charlie Lake Elementary School.

Each Principal presented to the Board of Trustees the current status of their school.

They talked about topics such as student involvement, school spirit, and grades.

All three Principals said they are always looking for ways to make their school a better place for both students, staff, and the community in which they are located in.

All three Principals noted that social media seems to be a positive way of keeping connected with the community.

The next School District 60 Public Board Meeting is on January 28 at 6:30 p.m. in the Board Office’s Boardroom.

