Provincial grants to boost rural communities

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia is giving financial boosts to support rural communities throughout B.C.

In the fifth intake of the B.C. Rural Dividend program, $673,124 will be divided between 68 local governments, First Nations and not-for-profit organizations to reinvigorate and diversify their local economies.

Under the Rural Dividend project development funding stream, up to $10,000 is provided to eligible applicants to do preliminary work that is necessary to pursue larger community projects in the future.

Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, says these projects reflect rural citizens’ ingenuity and commitment to community development.

“It takes a lot of hard work to develop ideas that can stimulate local prosperity and create jobs for small communities. Rural citizens are resourceful, and the calibre of these project development applications reflects their ingenuity and commitment to community development.”

In Budget 2018, the Province committed to extending the $25 million per year Rural Dividend to 2020-2021. Final decisions on project applications for single applicants, up to $100,000, and partnerships, up to $500,000, will be announced in February 2019.

The Rural Dividend is one aspect of Government’s rural development mandate, which is committed to making rural communities more resilient.

For more information on the Rural Dividend, you can visit the Province’s website.