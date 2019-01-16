-18.3 C
Photo Credit: Fish &  Wildlife Compensation
NewsRegional

PRRD cancels Thursdays public meeting about the Caribou Recovery Plan

Scott Brooks
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has cancelled Thursdays public Caribou Recovery Meeting.

In a release, the Regional District says they continue to be “keenly interested” in hearing from the Province about the plan for caribou recovery and conservation.

It has been agreed that the PRRD should instead meet with Provincial Ministers privately during meetings next week in Prince George.

This is the third public meeting that has been cancelled by the Regional District in regards to talks with the Province about Caribou.

According to PRRD, the Province is aware that northern residents have a heightened focus on potential caribou recovery and conservation plans and has and continues to advise that public consultation and ‘robust engagement’ will occur before final decisions are made.

Regional Chair, Brad Sperling, says he will continue to ensure that Caribou Recovery talks are open to the public for comment.

“This is an important issue that will affect the entire region in many ways. we will continue to share concerns on behalf of northeast residents with the Province as they work toward formulating a caribou recovery and conservation plan that is open for public comment.”

