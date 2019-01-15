-10.4 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, January 15, 2019
News

PRRD host a special meeting with the Government regarding Southern Mountain Caribou

Tracy Teves
UPDATE: There has been a change of address for the special meeting. The new location is;

Regional District Office Boardroom, 1981 Alaska Avenue, Dawson Creek, BC

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – A special meeting of the Board will be held with Government regarding the Southern Mountain Caribou, Central Group.

The purpose of the meeting is to receive a delegation from Deputy Minister Dave Nikolejsin, Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, and Deputy Minister Mark Zacharias, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

The public is welcome to attend to hear the presentation from the Province.

The meeting takes place 10:00 am Thursday, January 17, 2019, in the Co-op Mercer Hall at the Encana Events Centre located at #1-300 Highway 2, Dawson Creek BC

The agenda is available online at www.prrd.bc.ca and a video recording of the meeting will be posted within two business days after the meeting.

