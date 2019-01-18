-16.5 C
Fort St. John
Friday, January 18, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home News Public Presentation, Consideration for Moose in Forest Management
News

Public Presentation, Consideration for Moose in Forest Management

Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Dr. Roy Rea, Senior Laboratory Instructor at UNBC will be the featured guest presenter for an evening presentation, ‘You Cannot Love Softwoods and Hate Hardwoods.’

Those who are interested in learning more about considerations for moose in forest management are invited to attend this presentation and discussion by the Natural Resources & Environmental Studies Institute at UNBC and with their partners.

The presentation will take a look at forestry practices and consider the concept of ‘not only how much is taken from the forest yet how much is left behind’ and how this would benefit moose and other animal species.

- Advertisement -

The event takes place Thursday, February 21st, 7 pm

At the LIDO Theatre, 10156 – 100 Ave FSJ

This is a free event and no registration required.

A link to the University online presentation CLICK HERE

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Advertisement
Previous articleBC Chamber of Commerce call for Nominations 2019 Board of Directors

RECENT STORIES

News

BC Chamber of Commerce call for Nominations 2019 Board of Directors

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The BC Chamber of Commerce has one vacancy in the Northeast without an incumbent. The BC Chamber of...
Read more
Arts & Culture

Grants available to showcase B.C. artists internationally

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is making grants available to showcase B.C. artists internationally. B.C....
Read more
News

Tumbler Ridge hosts Annual Winter Carnival

Tracy Teves -
TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C.- Is home to the week-long celebration of winter, there are planned daily events that offer something for...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

North Peace Airport sees an increase in passenger traffic

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The past few years have been a rollercoaster in terms of passenger numbers states Gordon Duke, Managing Director of...

Failure of MEG takeover deal is ‘credit positive’ for Husky, says...

Blueberry River First Nations to host Open House

Midget Predators to host 2019 BC Midget Female Hockey Championships

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.