Public Presentation, Consideration for Moose in Forest Management

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Dr. Roy Rea, Senior Laboratory Instructor at UNBC will be the featured guest presenter for an evening presentation, ‘You Cannot Love Softwoods and Hate Hardwoods.’

Those who are interested in learning more about considerations for moose in forest management are invited to attend this presentation and discussion by the Natural Resources & Environmental Studies Institute at UNBC and with their partners.

The presentation will take a look at forestry practices and consider the concept of ‘not only how much is taken from the forest yet how much is left behind’ and how this would benefit moose and other animal species.

The event takes place Thursday, February 21st, 7 pm

At the LIDO Theatre, 10156 – 100 Ave FSJ

This is a free event and no registration required.

A link to the University online presentation CLICK HERE