-7.8 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, January 3, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home News RCMP Report stolen, large truck tires
News

RCMP Report stolen, large truck tires

Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – RCMP received a report of a theft on November 20, 2018, of 10 large truck tires that occurred in the early hours of that same day.

At approximately 2:00am earlier that morning, two men, one with a heavier build and the other with a medium build, cut the fence at a business in the area of 94th Ave/100th St, Fort St John, BC, and rolled ten 11R24.5 Aeolus HN362 premium winter drive tires through the fence and off the property.

The tires are described as:

  • HN362 (ADW81) is a premium drive tire,
  • all-season traction, optimized for severe winter conditions,
  • features an aggressive symmetrical tread design
  • designed for large heavy trucks such as a semi or dump truck type vehicles.

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and request the assistance of the public.  If tires matching this description are being sold on social media marketplace sites by individuals for a discounted rate causing would-be buyers to be suspicious, they are asked to call their local police detachment as these may be the stolen tires.

The Fort St John RCMP ask anyone who has information in this matter to contact police. If you have information about this incident or can assist in identifying suspects, you are asked to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

- Advertisement -

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.

Author

Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Advertisement
Previous articleTrackers have busy weekend on the road
Next articleOGC to host meeting on dormant well sites

RECENT STORIES

News

Peace Gallery North presents ‘Artists Choice’ art exhibit

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Flying Colours Artists' Association is highlighting their 'Artists Choice' at the Peace Gallery...
Read more
News

OGC to host meeting on dormant well sites

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Oil and Gas Commission is holding an information session for Landowners that...
Read more
News

Survey for moose winter ticks requires input

Tracy Teves -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The annual Moose Winter Tick Surveillance Program in place by the BC Wildlife Health Program is again...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Sports

Trackers have busy weekend on the road

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Trackers are off to a busy start to the new year as they are on...

Survey for moose winter ticks requires input

Stolen snow blower in FSJ before big storm

BCUC approves ICBC rate increase on interim basis

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.