RCMP Report stolen, large truck tires

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – RCMP received a report of a theft on November 20, 2018, of 10 large truck tires that occurred in the early hours of that same day.

At approximately 2:00am earlier that morning, two men, one with a heavier build and the other with a medium build, cut the fence at a business in the area of 94th Ave/100th St, Fort St John, BC, and rolled ten 11R24.5 Aeolus HN362 premium winter drive tires through the fence and off the property.

The tires are described as:

HN362 (ADW81) is a premium drive tire,

all-season traction, optimized for severe winter conditions,

features an aggressive symmetrical tread design

designed for large heavy trucks such as a semi or dump truck type vehicles.

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and request the assistance of the public. If tires matching this description are being sold on social media marketplace sites by individuals for a discounted rate causing would-be buyers to be suspicious, they are asked to call their local police detachment as these may be the stolen tires.

The Fort St John RCMP ask anyone who has information in this matter to contact police. If you have information about this incident or can assist in identifying suspects, you are asked to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.