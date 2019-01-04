RCMP search for Dawson Creek man wanted on several charges

SICAMOUS, B.C. – A man wanted after fleeing from Police in Dawson Creek is now being searched for near Sicamous.

Michael Trosky has a long criminal record in Dawson Creek including a charge of flight from police after an incident in December of 2017.



On Wednesday, January 2, 2019, the Sicamous RCMP attempted to execute a warrant for the arrest of 28-year-old Michael Trosky, who was believed to be at a Kappel Street residence in Sicamous.

As officers conducted surveillance and secured the area, they observed a male believed to be Trosky depart the residence in a vehicle with a female.

An ERT member blocked the vehicle’s path with his truck while a North Okanagan PDS member boxed in the driver side of the vehicle causing heavy damage to the vehicle and light damage PDS vehicle, to ensure that the driver could not flee. Both were arrested, and the driver was confirmed not to be Trosky. However, the man was arrested for prohibited driving and later released with a court date. The vehicle was impounded for seven days under the MVA due to the Prohibited Driving Charge. The female was released by police without charges.



Officers at the scene then ordered the occupants inside the residence to exit at which time a female tenant complied. ERT members safely cleared the residence, however, Trosky was not located.



Michael Trosky is wanted for three Unendorsed Warrants for charges including Evading Police, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Failing to Comply, Breach, Theft of Mail, Theft Under $5,000. He is wanted by police jurisdictions including Salmon Arm & Dawson Creek detachments on warrants for two separate incidents where evaded police, stated Cpl Dan Moskaluk.

Michael Trosky is described as aboriginal male 28 years old:

Height: 6’2 188 cm

Weight: 186 lbs 84 kg

Hair: black

Eyes: Brown

“Given the flight risk that Trosky poses and the disregard for public safety that he has exhibited in previous arrest attempts, we consider that Trosky is a threat to the public. We ask that anyone with information about his current whereabouts contact their local police services and if Trosky is seen, we ask the public to immediately contact 911 and not to approach him”, added Cpl Dan Moskaluk.



Anyone with information regarding the current whereabouts of Michael Trosky is asked to call their local police services or via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 should they wish to remain anonymous and receive a cash reward. Should Trosky be seen, the public is asked to immediately call 911 and advise that Trosky should not be approached.