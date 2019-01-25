0.8 C
Fort St. John
Friday, January 25, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home News RCMP seek help identifying a transport truck
News

RCMP seek help identifying a transport truck

Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a transport truck that allegedly forced a local driver off the road on January 11th, 2019 near the Big Bam turnoff near Taylor B.C.

The photo appears to depict a white semi-tractor with a wind deflector on top of the cab. The Sea Freight Container behind it is bright green with a white picture or logo on it and possibly white lettering. The container had a round emblem in the centre on the back of it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100

- Advertisement -

For more on this story CLICK HERE

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Advertisement
Previous articleNew Outdoor Lights for Kin Park Ice Rink
Next articleNEBC Yukon Trackers on the road this weekend to Whitecourt

RECENT STORIES

News

The City will choose the next design steps for the Festival Plaza

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The upcoming City Council meeting on Monday, January 28th, 2019, Council will choose the next...
Read more
News

Beaverlodge RCMP seek public assistance to locate missing youth

Scott Brooks -
WEMBLEY, A.B. - Beaverlodge RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating 16 year old Madison Dugray. Madison was...
Read more
News

Three Arrested in Drug Bust on January 22

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - A joint investigation between ALERT and Grande Prairie RCMP has resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine,...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Person: Update

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP would like to advise that Dakota Hughes has been located. He is safe and unharmed.Hughes was reported missing on January...

NEBC Yukon Trackers on the road this weekend to Whitecourt

RCMP seek help identifying a transport truck

New Outdoor Lights for Kin Park Ice Rink

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.