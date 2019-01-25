RCMP seek help identifying a transport truck

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a transport truck that allegedly forced a local driver off the road on January 11th, 2019 near the Big Bam turnoff near Taylor B.C.

The photo appears to depict a white semi-tractor with a wind deflector on top of the cab. The Sea Freight Container behind it is bright green with a white picture or logo on it and possibly white lettering. The container had a round emblem in the centre on the back of it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100

- Advertisement -

For more on this story CLICK HERE