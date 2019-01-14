-2.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, January 14, 2019
A sign at the Gidimt’en checkpoint in Northern B.C., constructed and maintained by members of the Wet’suwet’en Nation to block entry to their traditional territories by TransCanada. (ALL NATIONS UNITED WITH WET’SUWET’EN / PHOTO VIA FACEBOOK)
RCMP to review arrests at B.C. pipeline blockade, create temporary detachment

SURREY, B.C. – The RCMP will review the actions of its officers who arrested 14 people at an Indigenous pipeline blockade in northwestern British Columbia last week.

The Mounties enforced a court injunction Jan. 7 allowing Coastal GasLink workers and contractors access to a work site where a natural gas pipeline is planned.

Assistant commissioner Eric Stubbs says the situation was challenging and emotional, and he alleges the protesters’ actions toward police ranged from passive resistance to “actual assaultive behaviour.”

He says one person secured themselves to a barricade, while two others attached themselves to the underside of a bus that was blocking access to a bridge and another was suspended in a hammock from the bridge.

Stubbs says he understands there are concerns about the RCMP’s actions and its review will produce recommendations to address any issues, though he says none have been found yet.

The RCMP reached an agreement with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs last Thursday to allow Coastal GasLink workers across the bridge, and Stubbs says the Mounties will bring in a temporary detachment to the area.

(THE CANADIAN PRESS)

News

Glory Cannabis another step closer to opening in Fort St. John

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At Fort St. John City Council, the next step to Glory Cannabis Company's was...
Canadian Press

Alberta premier fed up with federal government for inaction on oil and gas

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Premier Rachel Notley expressed frustration again Monday about a lack of progress in completing the Trans Mountain...
Canadian Press

Alberta premier fed up with federal government for inaction on oil...

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Alberta Premier Rachel Notley expressed frustration again Monday about a lack of progress in completing the Trans Mountain pipeline. Notley's comments came...

