Recognizing excellence in B.C. education, with the second Premier’s Awards

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education is accepting nominations for B.C. Education Professionals who are dedicated to their students by helping them reach their fullest potential.

Ten awards will be given out this year, with six honouring Teachers, two open to school and district administrators, and two recognizing support staff members. The second annual Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education are an opportunity to recognize the contributions of public, independent and First Nations school system Teachers, Principals, Vice-Principals, Administrators and Support Staff who go above and beyond to make life better for K-12 students in B.C.

“At last year’s inaugural excellence in education awards, we heard stories of how innovative and caring education professionals throughout the province are positively impacting the lives of students,” said Premier John Horgan. “This year, we’re looking forward to even more amazing stories of B.C. Teachers, Administrators and Support Staff working hard to ensure all students are set up for success.”

Nominations will be accepted until March 31, 2019. 30 finalists will be announced in mid-April and will be invited to an awards ceremony at Government House in Victoria on Oct. 4, which is held in conjunction with World Teachers’ Day.

“I strongly encourage all community members to take the time to nominate a deserving education professional for these exciting awards,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Education. “For too long, teachers and support staff were undervalued in this province, and we’re working hard to change that. We want to ensure they get the respect and congratulations they deserve, as they play a pivotal role in helping shape tomorrow’s leaders.”

- Advertisement -

Winners of the award will receive a $3,000 personal bursary for professional learning, a $2,000 contribution to their school community for professional learning and a commemorative artwork. Runners up will receive a certificate of recognition signed by the Premier and Minister of Education.

To nominate an Education Professional for the 2019 Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education; CLICK HERE