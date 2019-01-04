-8.3 C
Energy NewsNews

Resource Coalition Convoy heading to Ottawa in February

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A coalition of grassroots pro resource groups are organizing a convoy from Western Canada and heading to Ottawa.

The Resource Coalition Convoy is being organized by Rally 4 Resources and Canada Action, both groups that are in support of the Canadian Oil and Gas industries.

Founder and Chairman of FSJ for LNG, Alan Yu, says his organization is one of the many groups that will be joining the rally on Parliament Hill to voice their concerns over Bill C48 and Bills C69, which could threaten the energy industry.

“We are just joining a convoy, organized by Canada Action, and this time we are going to support our fellow Coalition Members from Alberta and the issues that we are raising also concerns FSJ for LNG because we are protesting Bill C48, which is the tanker ban, and also we would like modifications to Bill C69 which is the new Environmental Assessment Process.”

Yu feels the rally is important as the Federal Government is not listening to Alberta’s concerns over signing to new markets.

“Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are not really listening to Alberta, and its concerns that oil and gas from B.C. and Alberta should sign new markets and, you know, Energy East is dead and they have no plans in resurrecting Energy East so we can bring Alberta oil to the Eastern Provinces and Territories of Canada. Also, from our end, there is the pending tanker ban which would ban all tankers anywhere on the Western Coast of Canada.”

Yu feels that the ban is unfair and would only cause landlock to the transporting of oil.

“We feel that this is unfair and this would really landlock Alberta’s oil, and of course we have oil here in B.C. as well, so this would also landlock B.C. oil.”

The message that Yu would like to send to Ottawa is that many groups are against the tanker ban and the new Environmental Assessment Process.

“With this coalition, we would like to show Ottawa that there are a lot of groups that are against the tanker ban and we also want to change the things that are in the new Environmental Assessment Process.”

The Coalition Convoy has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs associated with travelling to Ottawa.

On the page, they state this event and the rallies have nothing to do with any other Go Fund Me’s, convoys or the Yellow Vests.

The Conoy is scheduled to leave Red Deer sometime in mid-February.

If you would like to learn more or make a donation, you can visit the Convoy’s GoFundME page.

