Resource Coalition Convoy to Ottawa cancelled

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – FSJ for LNG says the Resource Coalition Convoy has been cancelled.

In a Facebook post, Alan Yu, Founder and Chairman of FSJ for LNG says that it was no longer viable to proceed with the planned Convoy, adding that they will be fully refunding donors.

“Unfortunately, we have come to the decision that it is no longer viable to proceed with our planned convoy. We cannot confidently mitigate the unexpected challenges associated with this event. As such, we will be issuing full refunds to all of our donors.”

Yu originally had planned to join the Resource Coalition Convoy in Ottawa to voice concerns over Bill C48 and Bills C69, which could threaten the energy industry.

The Convoy, organized by Rally 4 Resources and Canada Action, was scheduled to leave Red Deer sometime in mid-February.

No plans to reschedule have been made.