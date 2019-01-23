Rosenberger speaks about Immigration at Chamber of Commerce Luncheon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce held a luncheon on January 22 focusing on Immigration for B.C.’s Future.

The guest speaker for the event was Katie Rosenberger, Executive Director of the Affiliation of Multicultural Societies and Service Agencies.

Rosenberger talked about the need for immigrants and said they will play a vital role in filling the Province’s upcoming 903,000 job vacancies.

“27 percent of these vacancies will need to be filled by 24,300 immigrants each year. That’s job ready, labour ready, trained, language ready newcomers each year.”

The B.C. Labour Market Outlook estimates that 77 percent of the 903,000 jobs that need to be filled by 2028 will require at least some form of post-secondary education or training.

The AMSSA released a report in September 2018 calling for action from the Government of B.C. to increase support for the integration of newcomers. The report provides a series of significant recommendations for investments into BC’s immigration integration system.

Rosenberger says the next steps for AMSSA will be working with the Immigrant and Employment Council.

“Our next steps around the multi-year immigration levels plan, we’re looking at bringing associations and councils together working with the Immigrant and Employment Council.”

For more information on Immigration for B.C.’s Future, you can visit AMSSA’s website.