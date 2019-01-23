-16 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Katie Rosenberger, Executive Director of the Affiliation of Multicultural Societies and Service Agencies, spoke at a Chamber of Commerce luncheon on January 22. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home News Rosenberger speaks about Immigration at Chamber of Commerce Luncheon
News

Rosenberger speaks about Immigration at Chamber of Commerce Luncheon

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce held a luncheon on January 22 focusing on Immigration for B.C.’s Future.

The guest speaker for the event was Katie Rosenberger, Executive Director of the Affiliation of Multicultural Societies and Service Agencies.

Rosenberger talked about the need for immigrants and said they will play a vital role in filling the Province’s upcoming 903,000 job vacancies.

- Advertisement -

“27 percent of these vacancies will need to be filled by 24,300 immigrants each year. That’s job ready, labour ready, trained, language ready newcomers each year.”

The B.C. Labour Market Outlook estimates that 77 percent of the 903,000 jobs that need to be filled by 2028 will require at least some form of post-secondary education or training.

The AMSSA released a report in September 2018 calling for action from the Government of B.C. to increase support for the integration of newcomers. The report provides a series of significant recommendations for investments into BC’s immigration integration system.

Rosenberger says the next steps for AMSSA will be working with the Immigrant and Employment Council.

“Our next steps around the multi-year immigration levels plan, we’re looking at bringing associations and councils together working with the Immigrant and Employment Council.”

For more information on Immigration for B.C.’s Future, you can visit AMSSA’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleBC Liquor Stores delivering cheer with the Share-a-Bear Program
Next articleBob Zimmer hosts Northern BC Caribou Closures Town Hall

RECENT STORIES

News

District of Taylor to replace aging fire engine

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor Fire Department is looking at options to replace its aging Engine 11.At a...
Read more
News

Bob Zimmer hosts Northern BC Caribou Closures Town Hall

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It has been two months since Bob Zimmer, local representatives and stakeholders began raising...
Read more
News

BC Liquor Stores delivering cheer with the Share-a-Bear Program

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - Over 23,000 Share-a-Bears were donated to local charities over the holiday season due to BC Liquor...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Sports

Good results for local Long Track Skaters at Championships

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 2019 B.C. Long Track Championships were held in Fort St. John over the weekend.127 skaters participated in this...

Trudeau says he and Saskatchewan premier talking despite carbon tax differences

The return of the RBC Taylor Prize Emerging Writers Mentor-ship Program

BC Transit installs CCTV cameras on buses to improve passenger safety

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.