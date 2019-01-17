School District 59 facing school bus driver shortage

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – School District 59 is warning parents and students that some routes may be eliminated due to a school bus driver shortage.
The School District says some routes may experience a temporary cancellation until the issue can be resolved.
“Due to unforeseen circumstances within SD # 59 Transportation department and a shortage of qualified School Bus drivers, some school bus routes may have to be cancelled for a period of time if no school bus drivers are available.”
District 59 says they will try to provide notifications well in advance to the affected routes.
The School District requires casual, part-time bus drivers to serve routes in Dawson Creek and surrounding rural areas. You can find more information on the Support Employment Listings.
If anyone is interested in becoming a School Bus driver, you contact the School District 59 Human Resource Department for more information at 250-782-8571.
The School District thanks parents and students for their patience and understanding at this time.