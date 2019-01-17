School District 59 facing school bus driver shortage

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – School District 59 is warning parents and students that some routes may be eliminated due to a school bus driver shortage.

The School District says some routes may experience a temporary cancellation until the issue can be resolved.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances within SD # 59 Transportation department and a shortage of qualified School Bus drivers, some school bus routes may have to be cancelled for a period of time if no school bus drivers are available.”

- Advertisement -

District 59 says they will try to provide notifications well in advance to the affected routes.

The School District requires casual, part-time bus drivers to serve routes in Dawson Creek and surrounding rural areas. You can find more information on the Support Employment Listings.

If anyone is interested in becoming a School Bus driver, you contact the School District 59 Human Resource Department for more information at 250-782-8571.

The School District thanks parents and students for their patience and understanding at this time.